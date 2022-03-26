Delhi Boxer Satnam Singh Wins WBC India Featherweight Title

Satnam Singh defeated Amey Nitin by a majority decision over 10 rounds to be crowned the WBC India featherweight champion here. Two judges scored the fight in favour of Satnam, while the third judge scored it as a draw after 10 rounds.

It was an epic battle between the two men, who stood toe-to-toe from the first bell and slugged it out for all 10 rounds. Delhi’s Satnam, dominated the early rounds, but Maharashtra’s Amey Nitin, fought back to take a couple of the middle rounds.

However, the 25-year-old Satnam, who has improved his record to 10 wins and one loss after this fight, was impressive from the onset as he closed the distance and controlled the ring, using superior boxing skills.

“I really had to earn it. The last three rounds were tough, I was ahead, but I had to stay and remain calm," said Satnam.

“The battle for the WBC India Title was clean and without dramatics. These stories will be etched in history. Both boxers came here to win and make history," said Brig PK Muralidharan Raja, supervisor for the WBC India title and president of the Indian Boxing Council.

“The ‘Fightclub by UPB’ has already proven to be a great platform for the sport. With these nights, Pro Boxing has just tested waters in India," he added.

With this event, United Professional Boxing culminated season one of the ‘Fightclub’ live boxing shows in Gurgaon on Friday night.

In the co-main event, Saurabh Kumar made a massive statement by defeating Adil Rajesh by an unanimous decision.

In another bout, Rakesh Lohchab outworked Amarnath Yadav over six rounds to win an entertaining super bantam contest.

Middleweight Pawan Goyat displayed good form in his four-round points victory over Army boxer Sandeep Nain to score his fifth win in the paid ranks.

Earlier in the day, Vishwas Lahori defeated Sumit Kumar and Varun Phartyal got the better of Pawan Kumar to win by unanimous decisions.

