Delhi Court Denies To Extend Police Remand, Sends Sushil Kumar To Judicial Custody

A local court in Delhi has rejected Crime Branch’s plea of extending the police custody of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who was arrested last month in the murder case of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar. He has now been sent to nine-day judicial custody.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, which had the custody of the infamous wrestler for 10 days, appealed for a three-day extension, saying they again wanted to take Sushil to Haridwar where he had first fled after the murder. However, the Rohini district court found no new ground to keep the 38-year-old wrestler in police custody.

The court noted that the police had already taken Sushil and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala to Bathinda and Haridwar for the purpose of recovering the mobile phone and the clothes of the accused.

Sushil was arrested on May 23 by Delhi Police in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar on night of May 4-5 at Chhatrasal stadium. Authorities said the two-time Olympic medallist was trying to evade his arrest for nearly 20 days and was continuously on the run.

The court had first sent the wrestler to six-day police custody which was later extended by four days.

Sagar was killed on the night of May 4-5 at Chhatrasal stadium, and Sushil is alleged to have ordered his abduction from his Model Town house, and then beat him to death.

Police said Sushil fled to Haridwar after the murder, and changed his hideouts by switching his stay from there to Bathinda, Meerut, Gurugram and Delhi where he was finally arrested.

After his arrest, a video allegedly showing the events of the May 4-5 night at Chhatrasal stadium went viral online. In the video, Sushil and his group were purportedly attacking the now deceased wrestler.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police had also cancelled his arms license which he had obtained in 2012.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here