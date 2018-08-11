English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Dynamos Sign Slovenian Rene Mihelic
Indian Super League franchise Delhi Dynamos on Saturday completed the signing of Slovenian playmaker Rene Mihelic on a one-year contract
ISL
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian Super League franchise Delhi Dynamos on Saturday completed the signing of Slovenian playmaker Rene Mihelic on a one-year contract.
Rene played a pivotal role in the title winning campaign of Chennaiyin FC last season as he notched up two goals and four assists in his 14 appearances with the club.
The Slovenian's ability to cause havoc from dead-ball situations made him a vital cog in the South Indian side's impressive run till the very end.
"Mihelic is a player we had identified from the start because he offers a lot both from dead ball situations and from open play. His creativity from the midfield will add extra quality for us when going forward. He is a motivated player who wants to build on his past success," Dynamos Head Coach Josep Gombau said.
A graduate of the youth academy of NK Maribor, Mihelic at the age of 19 became the youngest player to feature for Slovenia at the international level.
After leaving Maribor in 2010, Mihelic spent three seasons with Portuguese top tier side Nacional and in that period, he also had a loan spell with Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia. The midfielderhas also featured for Hungarian giants Debrecen and Israeli outfit Hapoel Ra'anana.
"I want to thank Dynamos and coach Gombau for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I've played against them in the past and this is a team that is determined and hard to break so I am excited to have joined a fantastic group of players and staff," Mihelic said.
Also Watch
Rene played a pivotal role in the title winning campaign of Chennaiyin FC last season as he notched up two goals and four assists in his 14 appearances with the club.
The Slovenian's ability to cause havoc from dead-ball situations made him a vital cog in the South Indian side's impressive run till the very end.
"Mihelic is a player we had identified from the start because he offers a lot both from dead ball situations and from open play. His creativity from the midfield will add extra quality for us when going forward. He is a motivated player who wants to build on his past success," Dynamos Head Coach Josep Gombau said.
A graduate of the youth academy of NK Maribor, Mihelic at the age of 19 became the youngest player to feature for Slovenia at the international level.
After leaving Maribor in 2010, Mihelic spent three seasons with Portuguese top tier side Nacional and in that period, he also had a loan spell with Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia. The midfielderhas also featured for Hungarian giants Debrecen and Israeli outfit Hapoel Ra'anana.
"I want to thank Dynamos and coach Gombau for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I've played against them in the past and this is a team that is determined and hard to break so I am excited to have joined a fantastic group of players and staff," Mihelic said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- Barcelona Confirm Lionel Messi as New Club Captain
- Salman Khan Accepts And Wins Kiren Rijiju's Fitness Challenge, Watch Video
- Sonali Bendre Misses Son Ranveer on His Birthday as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment, See Her Post
- Vishwaroopam 2 Movie Review: Kamal Haasan Fails the Mission As Well His Fans
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...