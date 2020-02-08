Gautam Gambhir Urges People of Delhi to Exercise Right to Vote in 'Biggest Festival of Democracy'

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir urged people to exercise their right to vote as Delhi goes to polls on Saturday to elect a new government.

The star of India's 2011 World Cup win, who was elected a member of Parliament from the East Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, took to social media to "participate in the biggest festival of democracy".

"Voting is not only our right. It's our power. I urge every Delhiite and especially the youth and first-time voters to go and use their right to vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy," Gambhir tweeted.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in 13,750 polling stations in Delhi as polling began at 8 AM and will end at 6 PM. The results will be announced on February 11.

AAP will go into the elections hoping to repeat its performance from the last Assembly polls when it got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 elections. The BJP, which bagged all seven seats in Delhi the Lok Sabha elections last May and secured 32 per cent of the votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, will be aiming to expand its vote share in the national capital. The Congress is the third contender in the elections to be contested by 672 candidates in the fray for 70 Assembly seats.

The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled.

