Delhi Government, Directorate of Education to Organise Cyclothon to Mark International Women's Day

In pursuit of growing awareness for gender parity and a healthy lifestyle, the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi will organise an 11km Cyclothon in the national capital on Sunday to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The event will be conducted in partnership with the United Nations in India, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Talking about the Cyclothon, Himanshu Gupta, Director, Directorate of Education - Govt of NCT of Delhi said, “There has been no greater struggle than women’s fight for gender parity in our country and therefore we have decided to organize a cyclothon to promote unity of genders in Delhi."

“Our city has always championed the cause for equality and environment sustainability, and we feel that this event will further enhance our continued effort to promote this unity and healthy lifestyles."

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India said, “We thank the Government of Delhi for organizing this wonderful event ahead of International Women’s Day, bringing gender equality, mobility, and environmental sustainability all together."

“Cycling and other sports can be an important means of breaking down gender stereotypes, while improving confidence and health, especially for marginalised communities. And sustainable mobility, when accessible for people with disabilities and all genders, is key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."

