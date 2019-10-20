Delhi Half Marathon: Andamlak Belihu, Tsehay Gemechu Defend Their Titles

New Delhi: Defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu retained their respective men's and women's titles at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

Ethiopia's Belihu clocked a provisional timing of 59.10 to defend his title at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while Gemechu broke her event record with an impressive 66:00.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the race in the presence of International Event Ambassador Carmelita Jeter and others.

What a motivating start of Sunday... proud to be at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.... Proud to meet the best runners from across the workd in Delhi and welcome them as winners at finish line at JLN Stadium alongwith union sports Minister @KirenRijiju #ADHM2019... pic.twitter.com/grxRDXQEaM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 20, 2019

