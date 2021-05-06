Delhi Police On the Lookout for Wrestler Sushil Kumar for Involvement in Chhatrasal Stadium Murder

Delhi Police have launched raids to locate Sushil Kumar, who had said that his wrestlers were not involved in the brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

A 23-year-old former junior national champion was beaten to death after clashes between two groups late Tuesday night.

“We are probing the role of Sushil Kumar as allegations have been made against him. We sent our team to his house but he was found to be missing. We are looking for him. Several teams have been formed to trace the accused persons,” Additional DCP (north-west) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu told Indian Express.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has and his aides have committed the ‘crime ‘, according to the FIR in the case registered on the basis of a PCR call. The FIR also adds that two others were injured in the brawl that lasted four hours.

“The deceased was identified as Sagar Kumar, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable, and the injured have been identified as Sonu Mahal (35) and Amit Kumar (27). We have registered an FIR and arrested one Prince Dalal (24), and seized a double-barrel gun from the spot,” Sidhu was quoted as saying by IE.

According to the IE report, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu added said that a quarrel had allegedly taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area of the stadium.

Sagar and his friends were staying in a house linked to Kumar and had been asked to vacate recently, the report adds.

“Sonu Mahal is a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi and was earlier arrested in a robbery and murder case,” police sources told IE.

According to the FIR, a call was made to the police control room around 2 am from Chhatrasal stadium about a “firing incident” as the caller claimed two men with pistols fired at others.

“During inquiry, we found that a PCR vehicle had come here and rushed the injured persons to BJRM hospital…,” the FIR states.

Police informed that Sagar succumbed to his injuries, while Sonu and Amit are undergoing treatment.

According to police, a district crime team found a “loaded double-barrel gun and three cartridges” inside a Scorpio car parked outside the stadium.

“The accused…were huddled in cars and assaulted/attacked each other,” reads the FIR.

Sushil Kumar had earlier claimed that his wrestlers were not involved in the brawl.

“They weren’t our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," Sushil told ANI.

Sushil had got silver at the 2012 London Olympics and claimed a bronze medal at Beijing Olympics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here