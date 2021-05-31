Delhi Police Take Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Suspect Sushil Kumar to His Alleged Hideout

Delhi Police is leaving no stones unturned to go into the depths of the case of the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at the Chhatrasal Stadium. In its latest attempt to find more evidence on the suspects, the Delhi Police is taking Sushil Kumar to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where he was allegedly hidden after an FIR was registered against him in connection with the murder. Two days ago, the Police had extended Sushil’s police custody by four days after keeping him in for six days before that since his arrest on May 23.

A senior Delhi Police official has said that Sushil is being taken to Haridwar in an attempt to recover his mobile phone from there, if he was hiding there prior to his arrest, ANI reported.

Sushil Kumar was produced before the court on Saturday at the end of the remand period. “In the interest of justice, I deem it appropriate to allow the application of the police for four days only," Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later. The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka area. He was evading arrest and had been on the run for nearly three weeks.

The police also has a video evidence on Sushil Kumar, the screengrabs of which have emerged that shows the double-Olympic medallist and his associates assaulting a man with sticks.

In the video, Sushil Kumar can be seen hitting Sagar Dhankar, Sonu Mahal and others. The police has the complete video, which is of 19-20 secs, as evidence. This video was found on Sushil’s close aide Prince’s phone. Several cases have been lodged against Prince too.

The police had revealed that Sushil made his followers record the video of the incident to spread fear in the wrestling circuit and ensure his influence.

“Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community," the police told a court last week.

The visuals show the Sagar Ratna, the injured wrestler, lying on the ground while Sushil Kumar and three others surround him.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here