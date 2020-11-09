Delhi Wins To Set Up IPL Final With Defending Champ Mumbai

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Delhi Capitals advanced to its first Indian Premier League final after a 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

After choosing to bat first in Qualifier 2, Delhi posted 189-3 with Hyderabad managing 172-8 in reply.

Delhi faces defending champion Mumbai Indians in Tuesday’s final at Dubai.

Delhi capitalized on a strong batting and bowling start with its openers, Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan, reaching 50-0 after only five overs. It then reduced Hyderabad to 44-3 at the same stage with Stoinis (3-26) claiming two of the wickets. Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada took 4-29.

Dhawan top-scored for Delhi with a 50-ball 78, Stoinis hit 38 from 27 and Shimron Hetmyer blasted 42 not out from 22 deliveries.

Kane Williamson provided some hope for Hyderabad until he was caught by Rabada off Stoinis for a 45-ball 67, leaving his team on 147-5 and needing 43 runs off the last four overs.

This was a second chance for Delhi after losing to Mumbai by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 on Thursday when, at one stage, Delhi was 0-3 and 20-4.

Mumbai, the most successful team in IPL history, will play for a record-extending fifth title.

