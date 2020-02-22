Delray Beach Open: Divij Sharan-Artem Sitak Lose to Defending Champs Bryan Brothers in Quarters

Florida: India's number two doubles player and 2018 Asian Games Gold Medallist Divij Sharan along with his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak lost to top-seeded defending champions Mike and Bob Bryan in the quarter-final clash of the Delray Beach Open. The Indo-Kiwi duo lost 2-6, 6-4, 3-10 to top-seeded Bryan brothers who are playing their last Delray Beach Open as they are set to retire post the US Open this year.

Sharan and Sitak lost the first set 2-6 to the Bryan Brothers. The Indo-Kiwi pair made a comeback in the second set winning it 6-4 to set up a Super Tie Breaker clash.

In the tie breaker, Bryan Brothers showed their superiority and ran away with it.

Speaking after the game, Sharan said, "It was a tough challenge against the Bryan Brothers and congratulations to them on the win. Sitak and I had some useful learnings from this tournament and look forward to the next week in Chile.

