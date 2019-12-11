Demand for Roger Federer Coins Causes Swissmint Website to Crash
Fans hoping to buy the commemorative silver coins with Roger Federer's image on it, caused the Swissmint website to crash.
Roger Federer (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Roger Federer became the first living Swiss to feature on a coin, as a special $20 franc silver coin was commissioned. The demand was such from fans to get their hands on the special coin, that the Swissmint website crashed.
Around 35,000 coins were commissioned and 15,000 have already been bought by fans.
Eager fans hoping to get their hands on the remaining 20,000 overwhelmed the shop's servers.
In fact, when the coin went on presale on 3 December, the website's traffic saw an increase of around 2.5 million times.
The legendary tennis star's popularity is such that it was no surprise to the
Federer is one of the most famous sportspersons in the world, so it comes as no surprise to Swissmint's CEO Marius Haldimann that the commemorative coin was sold out.
"We had 2.5 million clicks... It was too much for the shop to handle," said
Haldimann, adding that even though they had anticipated a high demand but admitted that it was beyond their expectation.
"We never imagined it would be this big. When Roger (Federer) posted a link on his social media channels the website immediately had problems due to all the traffic."
At the time of the launch, Swissmint had said in an official release that Federer was one of the most famous in the world to come from the country.
"There is no other Swiss person in the world as well known as Roger Federer. One could almost lose count of his tennis records - he spent 237 consecutive weeks as world No. 1, holds the most grand slam men's singles titles (20), and has won 103 singles titles in total so far. These records and his versatile playing style make him probably the greatest tennis player of all time," Swissmint said.
A 50 franc gold coin with Federer's image on it will be minted next year.
