Démare Earns 4th Stage Win At Giro; Almeida Stays In Pink

Cyclists pedal during the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

RIMINI, Italy: Arnaud Dmare earned his fourth stage victory at this years Giro dItalia on Wednesday by winning the 11th leg in another mass sprint, and Joo Almeida held onto the overall leaders pink jersey.

Dmare edged Peter Sagan and lvaro Hodeg at the end of the mostly flat 182-kilometer (113-mile) leg from Porto SantElpidio to Rimini along the Adriatic coast.

Dmare, a French rider with the Groupama-FDJ team, also won the fourth, sixth and seventh stages, which also ended in mass sprints.

Fernando Gaviria was the first to launch his sprint, with 200 meters (yards) to go, but Dmare responded immediately.

With about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) remaining, Elia Viviani was hit by a motorbike as the peloton went around a roundabout. The Italian managed to get back onto his bike and was helped back to the group by his team but could only finish 10th in the sprint.

Almeida, a Portuguese rider with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, remained 34 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman and 43 seconds ahead of Pello Bilbao.

Thursdays 12th stage is a hilly 200-kilometer (126.8-mile) route that starts and ends in Cesenatico and features five categorized climbs.

The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.

