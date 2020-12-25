DEN vs LAC Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers - Playing V, Basketball

Denver Nuggets who lost their last match to Sacramento Kings will face a stiffer challenge in their next NBA match in the form of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The upcoming Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA 2020-21match will start from 9:00 AM IST at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, December 26.

Los Angeles Clippers is one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. In their last match, the Clippers beat defending NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers by 116-109.

Lakers who are led the awesome LeBron James are the favourites of most people to lift the NBA title again this time. Clippers made everyone notice their potential after defeating Lakers. The star players for Clippers, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, shined in the Lakers game. George had a real good game with 33 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Leonard had 16 points. They will again be the men to watch out for against the Denver Nuggets.

In case of Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jovic remains the focal point of their attack and he needs a good game for them to win against Clippers. Jovic scored 29 points for the lost cause against Kings.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Details

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Dream11 Team Prediction

Point Guard: Jamal Murray

Shooting Guard: Paul George

Small Forward: Kawhi Leonard

Power Forward: Nicolas Batum

Dream11 Centre: Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets possible starting lineup vs Los Angeles Clippers: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Los Angeles Clippers possible starting lineup vs Denver Nuggets: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka