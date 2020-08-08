DEN vs UTA Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz - Playing V, Basketball

Denver Nuggets (DEN) will welcome Utah Jazz (UTA) in their upcoming scheduled

fixture in the NBA on Sunday August 9. The outing will commence from 1:00AM.

As far as performance is concerned, both the teams have been performing fairly decent. DEN are currently placed at number 3 while Jazz are at the fifth spot.

Nuggets have been on the losing side for 24 matches. This also includes their latest

fixture in which they were defeated by the Trail Blazers. The final score of the match held on Friday read 115-125.

Jazz too have lost their latest fixture the team were defeated by Spurs by a score of 111- 119. Till now, the team have been on the winning side of 43 outings.

NBA Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: DEN vs UTA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA DEN vs UTA Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Point Guard: Morris

NBA DEN vs UTA Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Shooting Guard: Clarkson

NBA DEN vs UTA Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Small Forward: Porter, Ingles

NBA DEN vs UTA Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Power Forward: Grant

NBA DEN vs UTA Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Dream11 Centre: Jokic, Gobert, Bradley

NBA DEN vs UTA, Denver Nuggets possible starting lineup vs Utah Jazz :Jokic, Grant, Morris, Porter, Barton,

NBA DEN vs UTA, Utah Jazz possible starting lineup vs Denver Nuggets: Bradley,

Gobert, ,Ingles, Clarkson, Mudiay