Denis Shapovalov into First Wimbledon Semi-final With 5-set Win over Karen Khachanov
Denis Shapovalov into First Wimbledon Semi-final With 5-set Win over Karen Khachanov

Denis Shapovalov (AP)

Denis Shapovalov defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-1 6-4 to book his place in his first Wimbledon semi-final.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov reached his first Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday beating Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in an engrossing tussle that lasted 3hrs 26 mins.

Shapovalov will play defending champion Novak Djokovic in Friday’s semi-final.

The 22-year-old, who is also into his first Grand Slam semi-final, is the first Canadian man to reach the last four at Wimbledon since Milos Raonic in 2016.

Shapovalov could be joined by a second Canadian later as Felix Auger-Aliassime plays Matteo Berrettini in the match following his on Court One.

first published:July 07, 2021, 21:16 IST