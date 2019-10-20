Denis Shapovalov Lifts 1st ATP Title, Andrey Rublev Wins Kremlim Cup at Home

Rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov lifted his first ATP title on Sunday after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic in the Stockholm Open final.

Shapovalov, 20, did not drop a single set throughout the week in Stockholm and blasted 16 aces to see off the 60th-ranked Krajinovic.

World number 34 Shapovalov became the first Canadian ATP singles champion since Milos Raonic won at Brisbane in January 2016.

Serbia's Krajinovic, a runner-up at the 2017 Paris Masters, fell short in his bid for a first career title after losing his third ATP final.

RUBLEV BRINGS IN 22nd BIRTHDAY

Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrated his 22nd birthday in style by clinching the Kremlin Cup on Sunday for his second career title.

The sixth-seeded Rublev eased past France's Adrian Mannarino, who was runner-up to another Russian Karen Khachanov last year, 6-4, 6-0 in a one-sided final.

Rublev, the world number 31, had won his first title in Umag in Croatia in 2017.

Before this week, he had never won a match at his hometown tournament.

