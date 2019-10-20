Denis Shapovalov Lifts 1st ATP Title, Andrey Rublev Wins Kremlim Cup at Home
Denis Shapovalov beat Filip Krajinovic to win the Stockholm Open while Andrey Rublev Crushed Adrian Mannarino to emerge victorious in Kremlin Cup.
Denis Shapovalov and Andrey Rublev won ATP Tour titles. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)
Rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov lifted his first ATP title on Sunday after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic in the Stockholm Open final.
Shapovalov, 20, did not drop a single set throughout the week in Stockholm and blasted 16 aces to see off the 60th-ranked Krajinovic.
World number 34 Shapovalov became the first Canadian ATP singles champion since Milos Raonic won at Brisbane in January 2016.
Hoist it high, @denis_shapo 😛#SthlmOpen pic.twitter.com/AejPlj7sCI
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2019
Serbia's Krajinovic, a runner-up at the 2017 Paris Masters, fell short in his bid for a first career title after losing his third ATP final.
RUBLEV BRINGS IN 22nd BIRTHDAY
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrated his 22nd birthday in style by clinching the Kremlin Cup on Sunday for his second career title.
The sixth-seeded Rublev eased past France's Adrian Mannarino, who was runner-up to another Russian Karen Khachanov last year, 6-4, 6-0 in a one-sided final.
That one feels good 😘@AndreyRublev97 #KremlinCup pic.twitter.com/ZafnvowvV0
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2019
Rublev, the world number 31, had won his first title in Umag in Croatia in 2017.
Before this week, he had never won a match at his hometown tournament.
