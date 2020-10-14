Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Toby Penty 21-12 21-18 in 1st Round

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Toby Penty 21-12 21-18 in just 36 minutes in the first round of the USD 750,000 Denmark Open Super 750 event.

The 27-year-old Kidambi had defeated him the only time he met Penty previously and with the win leads 2-0 in the head-to-head count.

Kidambi claimed the Denmark title three years back and the former world no 1 had been battling a series of injuries and indifferent form in the last couple of years and the coronavirus enforced break helped him to work on his body and game.

Ajay Jayaram will take on local favourite and world no 3 Anders Antonsen in the opening round and Subhankar Dey will compete against Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in their respective first round encounters on Wednesday.

Jayaram and Subhankar qualified for the men's singles draw that due to the withdrawals of the Japanese contingent, including world champion Kento Momota, world no 35 Koki Watanabe, world no 11 Kanta Tsuneyama.

On Tuesday, Lakshya Sen defeated France's Christo Popov 21-9, 21-15 in just 36 minutes.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap at withdrawn from the tournament at the eleventh hour.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had earlier intended the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team events to mark the restart of the badminton calendar, but the tournaments were cancelled after several countries pulled out due to safety concerns arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BWF also cancelled the Denmark Masters, which was set to start two days after the end of the Denmark Open.

