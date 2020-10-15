Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth Cruises into Quarter-finals Beating Canadian Shuttler

Kidambi Srikanth had no trouble whatsoever in advancing to the quarter-finals of the USD 750,000 Denmark Open Super 750 event in Odense on Thursday as he got an easy win over Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue after a 36-minute win in the first round on Wednesday. In the first round, Srikanth had defeated Toby Penty.

Srikanth defeated Ho-Shue 21-15, 21-14 in just 33 minutes to make it to the next round. It does not look like Srikanth had changed anything about his game in the coronavirus lockdown as his shots and movement looked pretty much the same.

Srikanth was up against Ho-Shue, who defeated India's Shubhankar Dey 21-13, 21-8 on Wednesday. If not for Ho-Shue's win in the first round, Srikanth would have been up against his compatriot.

Srikanth was on top of the match since the start as he moved Ho-Shue around with ease to get points. Srikanth also showed good net skills even though at some points he went for net shots that were way too tight and ended up losing those points.

After Srikanth took the first game, the Canadian shuttler's coach was heard saying that the Indian was only really retreating and hence he should go for flatter shots and then try and look for a smashing opportunity.

The Canadian, however, could not totally apply that on the court as Srikanth kept the shots tight and the loop on the shuttle was also low. Ho-Shue did have a lead in the second game but it soon fizzled out when Srikanth took back the control.

Eventually, Srikanth got across the line easily. The Indian will next be up against the winner of the match between Nhat Nguyen and second seed Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan.

Later in the day, the other Indian in fray Lakshya Sen will take on Danish Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

On Wednesday, Ajay Jayaram had also lost his first round match against third seed Anders Antonsen 21-12, 21-14.