Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Beats Christo Popov 21-9 21-15 as Badminton Returns after Covid-19 Halt

Lakshya Sen on Tuesday defeated France's Christo Popov 21-9, 21-15 the first round of the USD 750,000 Denmark Open Super 750 event.

The 19-year-old from Uttarakhand dispatched Popov, who won the first medal for his country at the World Junior Championships last year, in just 36 minutes.

Lakshya had won three games previously against Popov in four games. The head-to-head record now stands 4-1.

With the Denmark Open, Badminton World Federation re-started the calender after a Covid-19 forced seven-month hiatus.

Lakshya. who had been on a title-winning spree last year, claiming as many as five titles, including two BWF World Tour Super 100 top honours SaarLorLux Open and Dutch Open to zoom to 32nd in the international standings.

But with the deadly pandemic bringing everything to a halt in March, it has been a frustrating wait for Lakshya, who is currently ranked world No 27.

Olympic hopeful Kidambi Srikanth had claimed the Denmark title three years back. The former world no 1 had been battling a series of injuries and indifferent form in the last couple of years and the coronavirus enforced break helped him to work on his body and game.

The 27-year-old from Guntur will look for a fresh start as he tries to rediscover his old self and reclaim the lost glory. He will open against world no 52 Toby Penty of England in the second half of the draw on Wednesday.

Besides, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey too will be aiming to go deep in the men's singles draw that has been left depleted due to the withdrawals of the Japanese contingent, including world champion Kento Momota, world no 35 Koki Watanabe, world no 11 Kanta Tsuneyama.

Former world no 13 Jayaram will take on local favourite and world no 3 Anders Antonsen in the opening round on Wednesday.

World no 46 Subhankar will cross swords with Canada's world no 49 Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in the first round on Wednesday.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap at withdrawn from the tournament at the eleventh hour.

(With inputs from Agencies)