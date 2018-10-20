Denmark Open Semi-final, Saina Nehwal vs Gregoria Mariska, Highlights: As It Happened





Preview: India's Saina Nehwal stormed into the semifinals of the Denmark Open with a hard-fought victory over Nozomi Okuhara.

Read More Catch all the live updates from the Denmark Open badminton semi-final between Saina Nehwal and Gregoria Mariska here.India's Saina Nehwal stormed into the semifinals of the Denmark Open with a hard-fought victory over Nozomi Okuhara. Oct 20, 2018 6:37 pm (IST) And that's it! Saina wins the second game 21-12 and seals the match in straight games. This was a good, dominant showing for the Indian and will give her some confidence ahead of what will be a tough final. Oct 20, 2018 6:35 pm (IST) Saina is now only 3 points away from sealing her spot in the final. She leads 18-11. Oct 20, 2018 6:34 pm (IST) Saina is now looking for attacking shots to get the game done with as soon as possible. Another cross-court smash sees her make it 16-10. Oct 20, 2018 6:32 pm (IST) Saina wins two points after the break to make it 13-8. Mariska's shoulders continue to slump. Oct 20, 2018 6:31 pm (IST) Saina goes into the break with an 11-8 lead. At this rate the Indian is setting herself up for a final clash with Tai Tzu Ying. Oct 20, 2018 6:29 pm (IST) What a smash! Saina absolutely nails the cross-court smash and regains the lead. Another unforced error sees her get a two point lead back. Oct 20, 2018 6:28 pm (IST) Mariska now fights back and brings the game level at 7-7. Not good for Saina, this. Oct 20, 2018 6:26 pm (IST) Saina looks on top and it is not being helped by Mariska's body language dropping. She is getting affected by the Indian's more attacking game. 7-3 to Saina now. Oct 20, 2018 6:25 pm (IST) Mariska wins consecutive points but Saina then gets a lovely far court winner and the game is at 5-3. Oct 20, 2018 6:24 pm (IST) Mariska gets one back but Saina doesn't let her settle and wins two points on the trot. 4-1 now. Oct 20, 2018 6:23 pm (IST) Saina races to a two-point lead thanks to two unforced errors. New game, same story for now at least. Oct 20, 2018 6:21 pm (IST) And there it is! Saina takes the first game 21-11 and as the scoreline suggests, it was quite comfortable in the end. Once momentum was in the Indian's favour, she never looked likely to lose that game. One step away from the final. Oct 20, 2018 6:19 pm (IST) Saina hits a backhand shot out, one that doesn't clear the net and one that goes out. Oops. However, she is still on game point. Oct 20, 2018 6:18 pm (IST) Saina gets two successful challenges and is now 19-8 up, two points away from sealing the first game. Oct 20, 2018 6:16 pm (IST) One-way traffic at this point and Saina is cruising. Mariska finally gets a point to make it 17-6. Oct 20, 2018 6:14 pm (IST) Both collect a point each after the break and then Saina wins one to make it a 7-point lead. 13-6 now. Can Mariska launch a comeback soon? We shall see. Oct 20, 2018 6:13 pm (IST) Saina leads 11-5 at the break. She's started well and come out of the blocks looking to attack right from the off. At this rate she is cruising to a first game win. Oct 20, 2018 6:11 pm (IST) A longer rally sees Saina - who is exerting some pressure on her opponent by constantly hitting shots at the body - win a point. She quickly follows that up with another two points. 9-3 now. Oct 20, 2018 6:10 pm (IST) Mariska gets back two points before Saina wins another one to keep the gap at 3 points. 6-3 to Saina now. Oct 20, 2018 6:09 pm (IST) Saina finding her groove early; she races to a three-point before Mariska has even had a chance to settle down. Oct 20, 2018 6:08 pm (IST) Mariska gets the first point of the game but Saina hits a wonderful return shot that just stays within bounds to make it 1-1. Cagey start thus far for both players. Oct 20, 2018 6:05 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Denmark Open semi-final.

Saina Nehwal. (AP/ PTI Image)



Saina, ranked 10th, recovered after the losing the first game to beat familiar foe and world number seven Okuhura of Japan 17-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the quarterfinal lasting 58 minutes on Friday night.



The final point of the match was a long rally which ended with the Japanese finding the net. It was a morale boosting for the Indian star, having lost her previous three meetings to Okuhara including the most recent one in Korea last month.



Saina had also lost to the 2017 World Champion during the team event at the Asian Games in August.



Overall, their head-to-head record stands at 7-4 in the Indian's favour. Saina next faces world number 19 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.