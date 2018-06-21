GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Denmark vs Australia, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Teams Locked at 1-1 at Half-time

News18.com | June 21, 2018, 6:20 PM IST
Live Updates: Half-time: That is the half-time whistle folks and the players make their way back inside their respective dressing rooms. Following an electric start by Denmark, Australia came back strongly into the match and leveled it as well. It has been a great half of football so far and fans will be expecting more of the same in the next 45.

Jun 21, 2018 6:20 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

Half-time: That is the half-time whistle folks and the players make their way back inside their respective dressing rooms. Following an electric start by Denmark, Australia came back strongly into the match and leveled it as well. It has been a great half of football so far and fans will be expecting more of the same in the next 45. 

Jun 21, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)

Christian Eriksen rockets in a cross off of a free kick that navigates its way through a mess of legs to the far post only to be met by Trent Sainsbury. The Aussie is obviously caught off guard, accidentally sending the ball toward his own goal, but Mathew Ryan reads the situation perfectly and makes a goal line save to prevent an own goal.

Jun 21, 2018 6:12 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 6:10 pm (IST)

GOLAZO: Mile Jedinak converts from the penalty spot as he sends the keeper the wrong way and it is all square between the two teams once again. One can argue all day as to how the penalty was given but once cannot argue the fact that the Aussies didn'r deserve this goal.

Jun 21, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

VAR: Ausrtralia have been awarded a penalty in the 37th minute of the match after a header hit Poulsen in the hand inside the D. Poulsen has also been booked by the referee and that means that he will miss Denmark's next group game. 

Jun 21, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

Big Chance: Leckie once again with a magnificent play down the right wing and he sent a beautiful low cross inside. However, Kruse couldn't make a proper contact with the ball after trapping it and his shot hit a defender. 30 mins played and Denmark still lead. 

Jun 21, 2018 5:58 pm (IST)

Since going behind in the match, Australia have looked the more dangerous side. This time Leckie bombarded forward and sent in a dangerous cross, however, the ball deflected after hitting a defenders and landed at the far post where no other Aussie player was there. 

Jun 21, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)

Tom Rogic threads a pass through the opposing back line that sends both Aziz Behich and Robbie Kruse into the area to chase it down. The pass appears perfectly weighted, but Simon Kjaer is able to intervene and clear it off of Kruse and out for a goal kick. 20 minutes have been played and Denmark still lead 1-0

Jun 21, 2018 5:51 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)

Australia's third corner kick of the match results in another shot for the Socceroos. This time it is Mathew Leckie who rises above the tangle of bodies to attempt a header, however the shot is completely mishit as it goes well high and wide of the intended target.

Jun 21, 2018 5:45 pm (IST)

Australia seem to have been woken up after that early goal and now they are matching Denmark as far as possession in the middle of the park is concerned. Tackles have also started to fly in as the game is sparked into life by that stunning goal.

Jun 21, 2018 5:43 pm (IST)

Nicolai Jorgensen received the ball at the top of the box and deftly played a flicked pass with the outside of his foot into the path of Christian Eriksen. Eriksen lowered his shoulder and fizzed a volley with his left foot into the upper corner of the net! What an absolute beauty!

Jun 21, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)

GOLAZO: Christian Erisksen provides Denmark the perfect start as he scores the opener in the seventh minute of the game. Jorgensen passed the ball to Eriksen inside the D and the Spurs star hit the perfect volley to beat the keeper. 

Jun 21, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

Early Chance: Denmark have started the match on the front foot and they even won a corner as early as in the second minute of the match. After a short corner, Delaney tried to guide the ball inside the net with his head but it went past the post. 

Jun 21, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)

The home stadium of Russian Premier League team Krylia Sovetov Samara plays host to this contest as well as four future 2018 World Cup games. The field's capacity is capped out at approximately 45,000 spectators and it was designed to resemble a flying saucer or spaceship to pay homage to Samara's involvement in the Russian space program.

Jun 21, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

Despite having several attacking options at his disposal, including veteran Tim Cahill and 19-year-old starlet Daniel Arzani, Van Marwijk has stuck with the same side that asked questions of France in the defeat in Kazan sealed by a late Aziz Behich own goal from a Paul Pogba strike. Schmeichel, the son of former Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, is expected to be key to their hopes of a second straight win as the Aussies look to build on a solid defensive display against France by being more creative and, ultimately, scoring crucial goals.

Jun 21, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

Denmark (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer (capt), Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Thomas Delaney, Lasse Schoene, Christian Eriksen; Yussuf Poulsen, Nicolai Joergensen, Pione Sisto

Coach: Age Hareide (NOR)

Australia (4-2-3-1)

Mathew Ryan; Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich; Mile Jedinak (capt), Aaron Mooy; Mathew Leckie, Tom Rogic, Robbie Kruse; Andrew Nabbout

Coach: Bert van Marwijk (NED)

Jun 21, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

The players are now walking out on the pitch for their respective national anthems. Australia coach Bert van Marwijk named an unchanged starting line-up for their crunch World Cup clash with Denmark on Thursday following their opening 2-1 defeat to France. The Socceroos, who have made it into the last 16 only once, in 2006, need to beat the Danes to have any chance of repeating the feat.

Jun 21, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

"He (Eriksen) is a very important player for us, no doubt about that. He is a player who can change the match for us and so we try and get him involved as much as we can," Denmark coach Age Hareide told reporters. "The opponents are going to be very cautious about him. He is used to that in the Premier League and... we have seen he can succeed nevertheless."

Jun 21, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

Denmark, on the other hand, are fully aware that Eriksen is the jewel in their crown, and will look to get him on the ball whenever they can, knowing victory will send them into the last 16 if Peru fail to beat France in the other Group C game.

Jun 21, 2018 4:55 pm (IST)
Here are the formations of both the teams.
Jun 21, 2018 4:55 pm (IST)

Australia's Aziz Behich, however, was more forthcoming and said they had no plans in place for any individuals and were focusing on themselves. That could prove a risky tactic against a player who was joint third-top scorer in European qualifying with 11 goals, behind established forwards Robert Lewandowski (16) and Cristiano Ronaldo (15).

Jun 21, 2018 4:50 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 4:49 pm (IST)

Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in their opening Group C game and while Eriksen spent much of the encounter on the periphery, he still managed to conjure a solitary moment of brilliance that led to the only goal. If Australia have a plan in place to deal with Eriksen, who joined Tottenham from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013, then their coach Bert van Marwijk was not letting on in his news conference on Wednesday.

Jun 21, 2018 4:47 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 4:46 pm (IST)

The Tottenham Hotspur play-maker has become so pivotal for Denmark that his moments of game-changing brilliance have become almost routine. He has had a hand in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for his country, finding the net himself 12 times. That would be an impressive haul for a striker, let alone a midfielder whose eye for a pass is as acute as his predatory instinct in the box.

Jun 21, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Denmark and Australia. If Australia are to have any hope of beating Denmark in their World Cup clash on Thursday they will have to shackle Christian Eriksen, who acts as their architect and executioner.

