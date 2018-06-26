GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 26, 2018, 9:40 PM IST
26 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Luzhniki Stadium

Group Stage - Group C

DenmarkDenmark
40
0 - 0full time
FranceFrance
30
Catch all the action from the match between France and Denmark through our live blog.

World Cup contenders France are waiting for star striker Antoine Griezmann to hit his stride as they aim to secure top spot in Group C against Denmark on Tuesday. Griezmann signed an extension with Atletico Madrid through to 2023 last week despite strong interest from Barcelona, but the 27-year-old has yet to find his best form in Russia. While he scored from the penalty spot in an opening 2-1 win over Australia, his sluggish start to the tournament mirrors his early travails at Euro 2016 where Griezmann finished as top scorer. "I think he will get stronger, I hope he does. That was the case at the Euros, he started slowly and finished very strong. I'm not worried about him," said Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.
Jun 26, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)

FULL-TIME: The match finally ends at 0-0. This happens to be the first goalless draw of the tournament and both France and Denmark progress to the last 16.

Jun 26, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

It looks like both the teams were looking for a draw right from the start of the match. Now Denmark and France will surely progress to the next round, but the latter will have to improve their performance by a considerable margin. Three minutes have been added to stoppage time. 

Jun 26, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

Fekir gets a good ball outside the box and takes a shot at the goal. The ball curls in to the keeper but Danish keeper does well to stop that shot. Just five minutes remain in the game now. 

Jun 26, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)

And now Dembele is repalced by Mbappe. Can the youngster change the fortunes of his team in the dying minutes of the match?

Jun 26, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)

Another chance for France goes down the drain. Mendy gets in a good cross but Giroud gets in a mediocre header. The ball is no where close to the goal. The score still stands at 0-0. 

Jun 26, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)

Fekir gets a good ball who is on the left flank. He has enough space to get a good kick. He curls the ball in the goal, and narrowly misses. That looked pretty close.

Jun 26, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

Cornelius has maintained good positions inside the box. But the problem has been that he hasn't gotten good balls at all. The score remains at 0-0 in the second half. Are we heading towards the first goalless draw of the tournament?

Jun 26, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Varane can't clear the ball well and Eriksen tries to make the most of the chance. But a wayward shot sees the opportunity go waste. It has been that kind of night for both the teams where nothing has worked at all.  

Jun 26, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

Peru have scored their second goal here. It's 2-0 in their favour. 

Jun 26, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

CHANCE: Eriksen comes tantalisingly close to scoring team's first goal here. Mandana is in the line of fire, and the ball goes to Cornelius. He goes forward to take a chance, but is denied by the French keeper.

Jun 26, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)

Again Griezmann is in a good position inside the box, but is undone by some good defending by the Danish. Time is certainly running out for the French team. 

Jun 26, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)

Players are back on the field for the second half. And there is already a close chance for France before its cut short by a foul. Griezmann managed to get  a good ball inside the box, but Giroud is unable to retrieve the pass. 

Jun 26, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)

Chances for either side were few and far between, with French striker Ousmane Dembele firing wide minutes after Denmark's Christian Eriksen was denied by Lucas Hernandez.

Jun 26, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME: Score is still locked at 0-0 after the first half. Denmark were clearly the better team in this half. France upped the ante in the dying minutes of the first half, but haven't done enough to get a goal in.

Jun 26, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

Just two minutes added to the stoppage time. France has improved their quality of attacks in the past few minutes. But not good enough for a goal. They'd be looking for an improved show come the second half. 

Jun 26, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)

Dembele up with a good ball. He charges from the right wing and take a shot. But he doesn't get enough support from Giroud, who is on the edge of the box. They should have at least scored a goal by now.

Jun 26, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

On the other hand Denmark have had their share of opportunities too. Though they have looked a little better than their opponents, still they haven't managed to find the net. That could be because of lack of discipline inside the box. 

Jun 26, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)

Till now innumerable attacks from France haven't accounted for a single goal even. Perhaps they are missing Pogba in their ranks tonight. If they continue like this, it might not turn out to be a great result for the French team.  

Jun 26, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)

CHANCE: Now Dembele comes up with his first realistic chance. He has some space in the box and takes a shot at the goal. But the ball goes way past the goalpost. 

Jun 26, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

CHANCE: That was brilliant stuff by Denmark and Delaney. He runs in from the left wing and gives a great cross to Eriksen. But France does too block the ball. That was the moment Denmark were looking for. 

Jun 26, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

France had a great chance with Lemar's freekick. But none of the players are in position to consolidate and net a goal. In the 28 minutes of the match, this looked like a real opportunity for the team.

Jun 26, 2018 7:54 pm (IST)

It has been a closely contested game so far. None of the teams has taken the lead so far. Having said that France has maintained a great possession of 68% till now. But that is alone not helping them.  

Jun 26, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)

In the other match between Australia and Peru, the latter have struck. It's 1-0 for Peru.

Jun 26, 2018 7:48 pm (IST)

CORNER: This is first of the match for France. Lemar takes the kick but Varane gets in a wayward header that easily misses the post. 

Jun 26, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)

Both the teams have lacked potency in their attack till now. Despite some penetrations from Denmark and Spain, attack has been lacklustre. 

Jun 26, 2018 7:43 pm (IST)

There was a slight opening for Griezmann from the right. He gives a great pass to Giroud but Danish defence wards off the danger rather easily. Till now France has lacked sharpness in their attack. 

Jun 26, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

CORNER: And Demark has their first corner. Eriksen takes the kick, but a wayward one. There was no real threat on the goal there. Denmark haven't been able to control the ball well inside the French box.

Jun 26, 2018 7:37 pm (IST)

CHANCE: We have the first attack from Denmark. Brathwaitte flicks the ball forward over the head of Kimpembe. He loses control when he tries to take  a shot. That could have been close.

Griezmann scored six goals as France finished runners-up to Portugal at the European Championship, clicking into gear as the competition progressed and netting five times in the knockout stages. "He has had a long, gruelling season. He's played a huge number of matches," added Giroud, with Griezmann helping Atletico claim a third Europa League title. "When you have a bit less in your legs, it's harder to be at ease on the pitch, but he's still very important for us." Griezmann himself admitted there is room for improvement as France target a deep run at the World Cup. "I'm going to get better and I'm sure the level everyone expects, including myself, is going to come quickly," he told French TV channel TF1.

Didier Deschamps' side are already qualified and would clinch first place with a draw in Moscow, a result that would also send Denmark through as runners-up irrespective of Australia's result against Peru. Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is keen to avoid Croatia in the last 16, even if finishing top could mean a blockbuster clash with Lionel Messi's Argentina. "Croatia will come out of Group D, so above all we have to avoid finishing second to avoid meeting them," said Tolisso, who started the first game against Australia. "Between Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina, they are all good teams. "We know the Argentines have very strong individuals, notably Lionel Messi," he added. "You never know what's going to happen in a match. But we know the last 16 will be difficult, regardless of the opponent." Second-placed Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in their first game before a 1-1 draw with Australia to extend their unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Age Hareide's side are looking to reach the latter stages at a World Cup for the first time since 2002. "France may be considered among the favourites and have six points but they have not been finishing off opponents," Hareide told Danish newspaper bold.dk. "They have been pushed to the wire to get the points. "They played well in the friendlies, but have not played well so far in the World Cup," he added. Yussuf Poulsen is suspended after he collected a second booking in as many outings against Australia, the forward picking up a harsh yellow card following a VAR-awarded penalty. Denmark are hopeful midfielder William Kvist will return at some stage after breaking two ribs and suffering a punctured lung against Peru, although it won't be in time to face France.
