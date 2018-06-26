Denmark vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Score: France Look to Confirm Top Spot in Group C

Denmark coach Age Hareide made some unflattering remarks about France in the build-up to the tournament, calling them "nothing special. Everyone is free to say what they want and accept responsibility. It wasn't a very nice thing," said Deschamps. The players read and listen more than me. They know very well what the coach said. "That's not what's going to fire up the players that are going to start tomorrow."
26 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Luzhniki Stadium
Group Stage - Group C
World Cup contenders France are waiting for star striker Antoine Griezmann to hit his stride as they aim to secure top spot in Group C against Denmark on Tuesday. Griezmann signed an extension with Atletico Madrid through to 2023 last week despite strong interest from Barcelona, but the 27-year-old has yet to find his best form in Russia. While he scored from the penalty spot in an opening 2-1 win over Australia, his sluggish start to the tournament mirrors his early travails at Euro 2016 where Griezmann finished as top scorer. "I think he will get stronger, I hope he does. That was the case at the Euros, he started slowly and finished very strong. I'm not worried about him," said Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.
Deschamps admitted he could rest players in danger of suspension, with midfield trio Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi and Corentin Tolisso all a booking away from missing the next match. "If I can preserve them, it's now," Deschamps said. "I won't be able to that after that." Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane looks likely to captain the side, with Steve Mandanda expected to start in goal ahead of regular skipper Hugo Lloris. "I have 23 players, they can all have a role to play and start a match," Deschamps added. "There are no risks, if they're here it's because they're ready to play."
Denmark require just a point to join France in the knockout stages, and could even pip Les Bleus to top spot in Group C with a victory. "We are not going to give them a helping hand. Our goal is to guarantee first place and two results will allow that," Deschamps told reporters at the Luzhniki Stadium on Monday. "I would never say to my team that we're playing for a draw. I want my team to go out onto the pitch without any ambiguity and to do everything to win this match. "I'm sure Denmark will also be playing to win."
France coach Didier Deschamps said his team will be going all out to win their final World Cup group game against Denmark on Tuesday as they look to wrap up first place. Deschamps is expected to make several changes for the encounter in Moscow with France guaranteed a spot in the last 16 following wins over Australia and Peru.
Griezmann scored six goals as France finished runners-up to Portugal at the European Championship, clicking into gear as the competition progressed and netting five times in the knockout stages. "He has had a long, gruelling season. He's played a huge number of matches," added Giroud, with Griezmann helping Atletico claim a third Europa League title. "When you have a bit less in your legs, it's harder to be at ease on the pitch, but he's still very important for us." Griezmann himself admitted there is room for improvement as France target a deep run at the World Cup. "I'm going to get better and I'm sure the level everyone expects, including myself, is going to come quickly," he told French TV channel TF1.
Didier Deschamps' side are already qualified and would clinch first place with a draw in Moscow, a result that would also send Denmark through as runners-up irrespective of Australia's result against Peru. Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is keen to avoid Croatia in the last 16, even if finishing top could mean a blockbuster clash with Lionel Messi's Argentina. "Croatia will come out of Group D, so above all we have to avoid finishing second to avoid meeting them," said Tolisso, who started the first game against Australia. "Between Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina, they are all good teams. "We know the Argentines have very strong individuals, notably Lionel Messi," he added. "You never know what's going to happen in a match. But we know the last 16 will be difficult, regardless of the opponent." Second-placed Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in their first game before a 1-1 draw with Australia to extend their unbeaten run to 17 matches.
Age Hareide's side are looking to reach the latter stages at a World Cup for the first time since 2002. "France may be considered among the favourites and have six points but they have not been finishing off opponents," Hareide told Danish newspaper bold.dk. "They have been pushed to the wire to get the points. "They played well in the friendlies, but have not played well so far in the World Cup," he added. Yussuf Poulsen is suspended after he collected a second booking in as many outings against Australia, the forward picking up a harsh yellow card following a VAR-awarded penalty. Denmark are hopeful midfielder William Kvist will return at some stage after breaking two ribs and suffering a punctured lung against Peru, although it won't be in time to face France.
