Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Wins Maiden Tour de France
1-MIN READ

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard Wins Maiden Tour de France

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2022, 23:37 IST

Paris

Jonas Vingegaard won Tour de France (AP)

Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France title after a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday after coming out on top of a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, was third.

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen won the dash for the line on the cobbled Champs Elysees to take the iconic final stage victory.

ALSO READ | F1: Max Verstappen Wins French Grand Prix

The ecstatic Philipsen lifted his bike aloft at the finish line after taking his second win of this Tour, turning the page on his embarrassment of mistakenly celebrating on stage four, when he had in fact finished second.

Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma teammates all crossed the line together in a line and cheering wildly.

After a relentless struggle over peaks and plains in a crushing heatwave, Vingegaard assured his win on Saturday’s time-trial having taken the lead in the Alps and extended it in the Pyrenees.

His Dutch team Jumbo produced a brilliant collective effort with six stage wins, the green sprint jersey for van Aert and the polka dot mountains jersey for Vingegaard.

Defeated champion Pogacar won the best under-25s jersey for the third time and leaves this Tour with his reputation intact after attacking Vingegaard to the bitter end.

The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. He finished 3 minutes, 34 seconds ahead of second-place Pogacar.

Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, built his success in the mountains.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Sports Desk

first published:July 24, 2022, 23:31 IST
last updated:July 24, 2022, 23:37 IST