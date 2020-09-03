Department of Personnel and Training Welcomes 'Sports Quota', Centre Adds Indigenous Sports to Recruitment List

Sports in India received a further push from the government as the Centre added 20 more sports disciplines to their list of sports eligible for direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in Group C level government posts. There were earlier 43 disciplines but now sportspersons, who have represented their state of country in national or international competitions in 63 sports are eligible for government jobs.

Department of Personnel and Training also accepted the proposal of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to grand a benefit of 'sports quota' during recruitment in all the sports disciplines recommended by the Sports Ministry. Most of the government institutions, including Indian Railways, Indian Army, Police, Government Banks, Government Universities and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) recruit meritorious sportspersons on a regular basis.

Sportspersons, who have received national awards in physical efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive, among others, are also eligible for appointment to government posts.

Here are the various sports disciplines under which sportspersons are eligible to apply for government jobs: archery, athletics (including track and field events), atya-patya, badminton, ball-badminton, basketball, billiards and snooker, boxing, bridge, carrom, chess, cricket, cycling, equestrian sports, football, golf, gymnastics (including body building), handball, hockey, ice-skiing, ice-hockey, ice-skating and judo, kabaddi, karate-DO, kayaking and canoeing, kho-kho, polo, powerlifting, rifle shooting, roller skating, rowing, soft ball, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tenni-koit, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yatching, baseball, rugby, basketball, deaf sports, tug-of-war, mallakhamba and para sports (for sports discipline included in para Olympics and Para Asian Games).

Recently, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also called on the states to actively organise the Khelo India Games for identifying a larger pool of talent from the grassroots level. "The annual competitions being organised at the national level under the Khelo India Scheme, like the Khelo India Youth Games and University Games, have helped to identify sporting talent from all states. However, that is not enough. States that already conduct annual sporting competitions can align with the Khelo India Scheme and the Centre will support them in conducting these events," Rijiju had said during the first General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme.