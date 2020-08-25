DePaul Hires Peevy From Kentucky To Replace Ponsetto As AD

CHICAGO: DePaul has hired DeWayne Peevy as its athletic director to replace the retiring Jean Lenti Ponsetto.

Peevy, previously the deputy athletic director at Kentucky, will be introduced on Tuesday. He spent 12 years at Kentucky, where he began in media relations and recently served as administrator for the mens basketball program, among other duties. Peevy also oversaw the departments fundraising and helped secure substantial gifts toward the building of a new football training facility and other projects.

Peevy also worked eight years at the Southeastern Conference, including four as media director of the mens basketball tournament.

In a statement, DePaul President A. Gabriel Esteban called Peevy a visionary leader.

Peevy takes over on Sept. 1 for Pensetto, who announced her retirement in June after 18 years in the position and 45 at the school.

___

Also Watch India Formally Approached Russia For COVID Vaccine 'Sputnik V' | CNN News18

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor