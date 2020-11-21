News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Depleted Real Madrid Held 1-1 At Villarreal

Depleted Real Madrid Held 1-1 At Villarreal

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gave away a penalty as a Real Madrid side missing several players drew 11 with Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday.

VILLARREAL, Spain: Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gave away a penalty as a Real Madrid side missing several players drew 1-1 with Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday.

In only his second appearance of the season, striker Mariano Daz scored a goal three minutes after kickoff in a promising start for Madrid at Villarreals Estadio de la Cermica.

But Gerard Moreno equalized from the penalty spot in the 76th after Courtois cut down Samuel Chukwueze while trying to reach the ball.

Unai Emerys Villarreal remained unbeaten in all competitions at home this campaign. The draw left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Sociedad which plays at Cdiz on Sunday.

Madrid was missing Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde due to injury. Casemiro, der Milito and Luka Jovic were unavailable after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The slip by Madrid came a round after it was beaten 4-1 at Valencia. Zinedine Zidanes side stayed in fourth place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 21, 2020, 23:09 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...