Despite Ankle Sprain, Ronaldo to Play in Champions League Final
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play in the Champions League final later this month against Liverpool despite suffering a slight sprain to his right ankle over the weekend, sources from the capital football club said on Monday
Reuters
Madrid: Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play in the Champions League final later this month against Liverpool despite suffering a slight sprain to his right ankle over the weekend, sources from the capital football club said on Monday.
The Portugal forward sustained his injury on Sunday while scoring Real's first goal in El Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, which ended in a 2-2 draw, and he was later substituted, reports Efe.
The sources asserted Ronaldo will not be able to appear in Wednesday's La Liga match against Sevilla, but added that he has already begun his recovery process and should be fit for the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26.
Although Ronaldo's participation against Celta Vigo on Saturday is also in doubt, both the forward and the coaching staff are convinced that he will reappear in one of the three remaining La Liga games before heading to Kiev.
Real Madrid are in third place in the La Liga standings with 72 points, just three points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona have already won the title.
