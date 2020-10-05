SPORTS

Dest Makes Debut For Barcelona As 1st American Player

Barcelona's Sergino Dest runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Sergio Dest made his debut for Barcelona on Sunday, becoming the first American to play in a Spanish league match for the club.

BARCELONA, Spain: Sergio Dest made his debut for Barcelona on Sunday, becoming the first American to play in a Spanish league match for the club.

The defender went on in the 75th minute of Sundays game against Sevilla at Camp Nou with the score tied 1-1. He replaced left back Jordi Alba.

Dest signed a five-year contract for Barcelona on Thursday. Barcelona paid Ajax 21 million euros (around $25 million), plus an additional 5 million euros ($5.8 million) in add-ons, to acquire the 19-year-old Dest.

Another American, Konrad de la Fuente, who is in Barcelonas reserve team, played with the first team during preseason.

  First Published: October 5, 2020, 2:39 AM IST
