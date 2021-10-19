Details About Brock Lesnar’s Future Plans With WWE Universe emerges Online

Veteran World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Brock Lesnar is set to challenge the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship title at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia later this month. Now, new details about Lesnar’s return to the WWE Universe have emerged online and if the reports are to be believed then fans might not get to see The Beast Incarnate on TV for some time post the Crown Jewel episode.

According to a report published in Wrestling News, following the conclusion of the Crown Jewel show, Lesnar is not scheduled for any other fight this year in WWE. And, there is a possibility that the 44-year-old American wrestler could play his last match of 2021 in Saudi Arabia, which probably means that Reigns will retain his Universal Championship title against Lesnar.

The report also states that Lesnar will return to WWE next year for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. It is yet to be confirmed whether Lesnar will return to the 2022 Royal Rumble show as a contestant for the annual over-the-top-rope match or something else.

Lesnar marked his return to WWE earlier this year during SummerSlam 2021 after staying away for almost one and a half years. In his very first event, he was seen confronting Reigns as fans welcomed their favourite star back in the show.

So far, Lesnar’s feud with Reigns at SmackDown has entertained fans. The viewers are also excited about next week’s “supersized” SmackDown episode as Lesnar is set to make an appearance.

SmackDown’s upcoming “supersized" episode will air on FS1 and it will be around 3 hours long. SmackDown’s extended hours mean it will go directly head to head with their rivals All Elite Wrestling as AEW Rampage starts immediately after the conclusion of SmackDown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.