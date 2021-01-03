News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Detwiler Signs With Marlins; Leon Gets Minor League Deal
1-MIN READ

Detwiler Signs With Marlins; Leon Gets Minor League Deal

Detwiler Signs With Marlins; Leon Gets Minor League Deal

Veteran lefthander Ross Detwiler has signed a oneyear contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.

MIAMI: Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.

The Marlins also announced on Sunday the signing of veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.

Detwiler, 34, pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams.

Leon, 31, batted .136 in 25 games last year for Cleveland. He has a .216 career average in nine seasons with three teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...