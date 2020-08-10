Devils sign D Reilly Walsh to 3-year, entry-level contract

NEWARK, N.J. The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Reilly Walsh to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the 2017 third-round draft pick on Monday.

The 21-year-old Walsh played the past three seasons at Harvard. The puck-moving defender had 27 goals and 51 assists in 96 games.

Walsh father’s, Mike, was a teammate of Fitzgeralds in the AHL and NHL.

___

Also Watch Sachin Pilot Irons Out Issues With Party After Meeting Top Leadership | CNN News18

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor