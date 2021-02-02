DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Paderborn in the third round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday. Edin Terzic's side got back to winning ways in the Bundesliga this weekend, when they beat Augsburg 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park. In their last round the DFB-Pokal, Dortmund beat Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 away from home.

Paderborn, on the other hand, have been struggling all season in Bundesliga in their first season back in the second-tier after being relegated from the Bundesliga. They are placed ninth and will come into this match after having lost 3-1 to Hamburg on Saturday.

Dortmund is expected to rotate their players but despite this, they should have enough depth in the ranks to outclass the lower-division opposition.

The DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn game is scheduled to kick off at 1:15 am IST.

The DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Dortmund will be without four first-team players for this game. Axel Witsel has an Achilles injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. Also, left-back Marcel Schmelzer, winger Thorgan Hazard and centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou are all out injured and hence, will be unavailable for this game. Paderborn, on the other hand, do not have any injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this game.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Marvin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovani Reyna

Paderborn possible starting line-up: Leopold Zingerle; Johannes Dorfler, Uwe Hunemeier, Sebastian Schonlau, Jamilu Collins; Maximilian Thalhammer, Ron Schallenberg; Chris Fuhrich, Dennis Srbeny, Christopher Antwi-Adjei; Sven Michel

What time will the DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off?

The DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Wednesday, February 03, at the Signal Iduna Park.

What TV channel will show the DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match?

The DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves fixture?

The DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match will be streamed on their respective social media platforms.