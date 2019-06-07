Dhoni is Faster Than a Computer, Says Ex-Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar
Former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action.
London: Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhar heaped praises on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and said that the Indian star wicket-keeper is faster than a computer when it comes to cricketing acumen.
"Dhoni is faster than a computer. Whatever a computer can say about playing on a certain wicket, I believe that MS Dhoni can do it faster," said The Rawalpindi Express of Pakistan in his YouTube channel.
Dhoni scored 34 and effected a stumping as India cantered to a six-wicket victory over South Africa to start their World Cup campaign on a high on Wednesday.
Akhar also lavished praise on K.L. Rahul who has been identified as India's No. 4 batsman for the World Cup after much debate.
"I really like Rahul as a cricketer. I think Rahul can follow the footsteps of Virat Kohli and he can become a brilliant batsman in the future. When we met, I said that whenever you are not playing, release your anger in training. Do not lose focus and I believe you will become a big player in the future," said Akhtar.
Rahul scored 26 and more importantly shared an 85-run stand with centurion Rohit Sharma to steady India's ship after the loss of skipper Virat Kohli and helped the two time World champions coast to victory in the end.
