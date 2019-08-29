Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary: Kiren Rijiju, Others Pay Tribute to Legendary Hockey Player on National Sports Day

The country is celebrating 114th birth anniversary of one of the greatest hockey players in history, Mayor Dhyan Chand, on Thursday. The day which is celebrated as National Sports Day saw a number of people remembering the hockey legend through messages, paying tribute to him on social media.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and posted, "On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey player India has ever produced. And on this "National Sports Day" my greetings to all sportspersons and the sports enthusiasts across India. "

On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to Major Dhyanchand, the greatest hockey player India has ever produced 🏑And on this "National Sports Day" my greetings to all sportspersons and the sports enthusiasts across India🇮🇳! pic.twitter.com/faHPUBzCHF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2019

Known for his extraordinary goal scoring capabilities, Dhyan Chand won three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, respectively. Apart from Kiren Rijiju, a number of other well-known personalities paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb paid his "humble" tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, while Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh too paid his "rich tributes" to "The Wizard of hockey".

My humble tributes to Major Dhyan Chand ji on his 114th Birth Anniversary. He is one of the greatest Indian hockey player in the history of the sport, who has scored over 400 goals in his career, from 1926 to 1948 and retired from the army at the age of 51 in 1956. #Dhyanchand pic.twitter.com/qfuCAzhgRr — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 29, 2019

Rich tributes to 'The Wizard' of hockey, Major #DhyanChand on his birth anniversary, who is unarguably the greatest of all time.I also salute all the sports-persons who have made India proud with great vigour & passion.#NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/rSys15zEkm — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 29, 2019

Here's how others paid tribute to the legendary hockey player:

Not just #GOAT in Hockey, but one of the very best of all time across all individual or team sports!Truly an icon & inspiration for generations!#DhyanChand #NationalSportsDay https://t.co/bxr3DMCngE — Niraj Kumar (@nirajk14) August 29, 2019

Salute to the Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand ji on his 114th Birth anniversary.#NationalSportsDay #august29 #dhyanchand pic.twitter.com/n016HLzlLZ — AYUSH SINHA (@AYUSHSINHA147) August 29, 2019

Tributes to the #Hockey magician, three #Olympics Gold Winner, legendary Major #DhyanChand on his Birth Anniversary today. The day we rightly celebrate as the #NationalSportsDay. pic.twitter.com/lI9FiiO9Ad — Abhishek Sankrit (@AbhishekSankri1) August 29, 2019

Remembering and paying tributes to Major #DhyanChand, one of the greatest Hockey players of all times on his Birthday anniversary.. pic.twitter.com/VS2I2Did3O — Md Rashid Hussain (@MdrashidHussa18) August 29, 2019

A legendary figure in Indian and world hockey, Dhyan Chand retired from the Indian Army on August 29, 1956 as a Lieutenant. The Government of India honoured the same year by conferring upon him the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour.

