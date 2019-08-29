Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary: Kiren Rijiju, Others Pay Tribute to Legendary Hockey Player on National Sports Day

Known for his extraordinary goal scoring capabilities, Dhyan Chand won three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, respectively.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary: Kiren Rijiju, Others Pay Tribute to Legendary Hockey Player on National Sports Day
Dhyan Chand's birthday is also marked as the National Sports Day of India and is celebrated throughout the country. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...

The country is celebrating 114th birth anniversary of one of the greatest hockey players in history, Mayor Dhyan Chand, on Thursday. The day which is celebrated as National Sports Day saw a number of people remembering the hockey legend through messages, paying tribute to him on social media.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and posted, "On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey player India has ever produced. And on this "National Sports Day" my greetings to all sportspersons and the sports enthusiasts across India. "

Known for his extraordinary goal scoring capabilities, Dhyan Chand won three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, respectively. Apart from Kiren Rijiju, a number of other well-known personalities paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb paid his "humble" tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, while Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh too paid his "rich tributes" to "The Wizard of hockey".

Here's how others paid tribute to the legendary hockey player:

A legendary figure in Indian and world hockey, Dhyan Chand retired from the Indian Army on August 29, 1956 as a Lieutenant. The Government of India honoured the same year by conferring upon him the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour.

