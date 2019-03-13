Diagnosed With Acute Gastroenteritis, Saina Advised Hospitalisation

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has been advised hospitalisation after being diagnosed with "acute gastroenteritis" which forced her to pull out of the ongoing Swiss Open Badminton Championship in Basel, Switzerland.Saina, who reached the quarter-finals of the All England Championship, said that she played with "acute stomach pain".On Wednesday, she posted on her official instagram page that she will be taking a break on doctor's advice to get admitted to hospital for further treatment."So some sad news .. was really going through acute stomach pain from last Monday.. managed to play few matches in All England with lot of pain ... and decided to skip Swiss open and come back to India and find out the issue," Saina wrote on her Instagram page."...I found out it's Acute Gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis and the doctors have recommended me to get admitted and hopefully I recover soon out of it ...," she added.