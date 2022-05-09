Diamond League Final to Alternate Between Brussels and Zurich

The Diamond League final between 2024-27 will be held alternately in Zurich and Brussels, organisers announced Monday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Hosting rights for the two-day season finale, at which all 32 Diamond League champions are crowned, have been awarded to Brussels for 2024 and 2026, and to Zurich for 2025 and 2027.

This season will see Zurich host the final on September 7-8, before moving out of Europe for the first time in the series’ history at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in 2023.

Zurich was also the host in 2021, becoming the first city to hold the final as a two-day event featuring all 32 Diamond League disciplines.

Brussels and Zurich were also both joint hosts between 2010-19, when the final was split between two separate meetings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.