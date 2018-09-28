English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Not Tell Parents That I Was Taking Part in World Championship, Says Hima Das
India's young sprinter Hima Das revealed Friday that she "did not tell" her parents that she was taking part in the IAAF U-20 World Championship in Finland, an event that saw her script history.
Mumbai: India's young sprinter Hima Das revealed Friday that she "did not tell" her parents that she was taking part in the IAAF U-20 World Championship in Finland, an event that saw her script history.
In July, 18-year-old Hima scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships as she clinched top spot in the women's 400m final race on the third day of competitions.
"I did not tell my parents that I was playing such a big tournament. I told them that it was a small game. My parents saw it on television. After I reached the room and called my father, he said 'I was going to sleep'," recalled Hima.
"I said, I became world champion and you are sleeping, to which my dad said, let's see in the morning.
Apart from winning the gold medal at the in Finland, Hima claimed three medals, including a gold, at the Asian Games. She acknowledged that the road ahead will be difficult.
"It will be a challenge, and I will have to train well. It will be a little tough," she said.
Hima said that post her success, her village in Assam has got new roads and electricity has also come up there.
"There are changes which I noticed, there is a new road and lights have come up in the village," she said.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
