Did WWE Just Hint at Possible Romance Between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy?

When Rey Mysterio’s wife Angie and daughter Aalyah started making appearances on WWE, fans were left guessing what it could mean and where the storyline might lead. However, the latest pictures in the RAW gallery have given rise to a speculation that nobody saw coming.

It all started when Seth Rollins was beating up Dominik Mysterio in a steel cage match. After winning the contest, Seth snapped and attacked Murphy, handing one blow after another.

In the images, one can see that while Murphy lays ringside, trying to recover after the onslaught, Aalyah makes her entry. It seems that she was on her way to check up on her brother Dominik but stopped to check up on Buddy Murphy as well. That moment goes on to become the picture of the day.

At this point it cannot be said with certainty if Aalyah’s actions were intentional and WWE planned to play it out like that. It could just be her natural reaction. Yet! It wouldn’t have caught on fans’ interests, had WWE not posted that picture on its gallery soon after the event.

The caption reads, “Aalyah Mysterio was shaken after seeing @wwerollins' brutal assault on @wwe_murphy”.

To put things in perspective, we must recall that Aalyah is just 19 years old, while Murphy is about to push 32 later this month. It would be interesting to see how fans take to it, provided WWE does move forward with this speculated storyline. But since this has now become a major issue, they might just do it.

In fact, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez did discuss the various possibilities in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. While Meltzer suggested that WWE could work up a romantic angle between Aalyah and Murphy, Alvarez guessed that Aalyah could hook up with Seth Rollins. There have been many wild guesses from the fans as well.