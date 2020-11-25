Diego Maradona Passes Away: Brazilian Legend Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo Mourn

News18 Logo

News18 Sports | November 25, 2020, 23:20 IST
Event Highlights

The footballing world was sent into a shockwave as Argentina legend Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday. Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career. One of the most famous moments of his career was his 'Hand of God' goal.

India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu led the tribute for the legendary figure as social media was flooded with tributes for him. India's cricketing legend Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to pay his respect for the Argentinian legend as the news of his death came out.
Nov 25, 2020 23:20 (IST)

The Twitter handle that goes by the name of 'God' said "I just got My hand back"

Nov 25, 2020 23:18 (IST)

Here is a video of what is widely considered to be Diego Maradona's greatest goal - certainly his most magnificent one.

Nov 25, 2020 23:17 (IST)

As SC East Bengal paid tribute to Maradona, they said he will live on forever.

Nov 25, 2020 23:16 (IST)

India's footballing legend IM Vijayan called Maradona "God of football" as he mourned his death.

Nov 25, 2020 23:15 (IST)

French star Kylian Mbappe cursed the year 2020 as he mourned the death of Diego Maradona.

Nov 25, 2020 23:13 (IST)

Cristiano Ronaldo called Diego Maradona "an unparalled magician" as he mourned the death of the Argentinian legend.

Nov 25, 2020 23:11 (IST)

ISL club Kerala Blasters' tribute for Maradona

Nov 25, 2020 23:10 (IST)

Odisha FC striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia had a beautiful tribute for Maradona. "The Hand of God is in God’s hands now," he said.

Nov 25, 2020 23:08 (IST)

UEFA announced on Wednesday that a minute's silence will be observed in Maradona's memory ahead of the Champions League games later in the evening.

Nov 25, 2020 23:06 (IST)

The office of Argentina's President has announced that there will be a three-day mourning for the death of Diego Maradona.

Nov 25, 2020 23:04 (IST)

Romario is devastated by the death of Maradona

Nov 25, 2020 23:02 (IST)

I-League 2016-17 winners Aizawl FC paid tribute to Maradona

Nov 25, 2020 23:01 (IST)

Former India cricketer RP Singh said, "Football meant Maradona for us in our childhood".

Nov 25, 2020 23:00 (IST)

Brazilian legend Pele said he had lost a great friend as Diego Maradona passed away.

"Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend. There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."

Nov 25, 2020 22:58 (IST)

AIFF's Twitter handle posted a photo of Maradona with Indian football legend IM Vijayan as they paid tribute to the Argentine maestro.

Nov 25, 2020 22:57 (IST)

AIFF president Praful Patel said "Football has lost an invaluable gem today."

Nov 25, 2020 22:54 (IST)

Sourav Ganguly is heartbroken with the death of Diego Maradona called him a "mad genius".

Nov 25, 2020 22:50 (IST)

Babul Supriyo tweeted out "football just died"

Nov 25, 2020 22:50 (IST)

BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy's tribute for Maradona.

Nov 25, 2020 22:48 (IST)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford tweets out his tribute for Maradona.

Nov 25, 2020 22:41 (IST)

Some details on the tragic death and the situation at Maradona's Buenos Aires home:

Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

"There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious," the TyC Sports channel reported.

Nov 25, 2020 22:39 (IST)

Wrexham AFC, a club recently acquired by Deadpool superstar Ryan Reynolds, called Maradona a "true entertainer".

Nov 25, 2020 22:37 (IST)

Indian Super League (ISL) Club Odisha FC's Tribute for Diego Maradona

Nov 25, 2020 22:36 (IST)

Twitter was flooded with tributes for the Argentinian legend. He was considered as one of the greatest of all times, alongside Brazilian legend Pele.

Nov 25, 2020 22:34 (IST)

The Spanish football league, La Liga, posted a video of compilation of Maradona's play to pay tribute to the legendary figure.

Nov 25, 2020 22:32 (IST)

Virender Sehwag Sends Condolence to Maradona's Family

India's cricketing legend Virender Sehwag expressed his sadness on the death of Diego Maradona and called him "arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time."

Nov 25, 2020 22:30 (IST)

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was one of the first famous figures of Indian sporting arena to take to social media to pay their tributes to the Argentinian legend.

Nov 25, 2020 22:29 (IST)

Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at home, according to multiple reports. This happened just a couple of weeks after he returned home from hospital following a brain surgery.

Nov 25, 2020 22:25 (IST)

Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday just a couple of weeks after he was released from hospital following a brain surgery.

Diego Maradona (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Maradona was released from the hospital just a couple of weeks ago after undergoing a brain surgery. He had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain. The former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli star has had addiction problems in the past.

Maradona was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration, before being moved to Olivos when the subdural hematoma was discovered. Dr. Luque said an accident likely caused the subdural hematoma but that Maradona did not recall any falls or mishaps.

