Diego Maradona Passes Away: Brazilian Legend Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo Mourn

The Twitter handle that goes by the name of 'God' said "I just got My hand back"
I just got My hand back. #RIPMaradona— God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 25, 2020
Here is a video of what is widely considered to be Diego Maradona's greatest goal - certainly his most magnificent one.
Simply one of the greatest sportsmen of all time. RIP Diego Armando Maradona → https://t.co/A9LfAm8WdP pic.twitter.com/mNue8e6aK5— YouTube (@YouTube) November 25, 2020
As SC East Bengal paid tribute to Maradona, they said he will live on forever.
Adiós, Diego! One of football’s all time greats leaves us behind. 💛💔— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 25, 2020
1960-forever.#ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyDiego pic.twitter.com/7ynVqSVVnv
India's footballing legend IM Vijayan called Maradona "God of football" as he mourned his death.
RIP God of football 😢 pic.twitter.com/7NO8qlZ5uT— I M Vijayan (@IMVijayan1) November 25, 2020
French star Kylian Mbappe cursed the year 2020 as he mourned the death of Diego Maradona.
RIP Legend.— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 25, 2020
You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world 🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️
AÏE AÏE AÏE F*CKING 2020 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8xc1CDKDg2
Cristiano Ronaldo called Diego Maradona "an unparalled magician" as he mourned the death of the Argentinian legend.
Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020
ISL club Kerala Blasters' tribute for Maradona
A magnetic personality.— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2020
An otherworldly talent.
One of the greatest to ever do it.
Football will miss you.
Rest in Peace, Diego Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n0wS5Spi9o
Odisha FC striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia had a beautiful tribute for Maradona. "The Hand of God is in God’s hands now," he said.
A true icon, a legend of the game and one of the greatest to ever do it. The Hand of God is in God’s hands now. #RipMaradona— Daniel Lalhlimpuia (@DanielLhpa) November 25, 2020
UEFA announced on Wednesday that a minute's silence will be observed in Maradona's memory ahead of the Champions League games later in the evening.
Forever in our 🤍💙— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Maradona 🙏
📷 @Argentina pic.twitter.com/kHiKmsKkwJ
The office of Argentina's President has announced that there will be a three-day mourning for the death of Diego Maradona.
One of the greatest players of all time.— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/SUIY3lGBnE
Romario is devastated by the death of Maradona
Meu amigo se foi. Maradona, a lenda! O argentino que conquistou o mundo com a bola nos pés, mas também por sua alegria e personalidade única. Já disse algumas vezes, dos jogadores que vi em campo, ele foi o melhor. pic.twitter.com/Z9LOM7ZAVj— Romário (@RomarioOnze) November 25, 2020
I-League 2016-17 winners Aizawl FC paid tribute to Maradona
💔 #RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/2uK95RL1Ra— Aizawl FC (@AizawlFC) November 25, 2020
Former India cricketer RP Singh said, "Football meant Maradona for us in our childhood".
Football meant #Maradona for us in our childhood. Some of the old footage which I watched made me easily understand why the 'hand of god' was so special. #ripmaradona pic.twitter.com/M3oVhilsvY— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 25, 2020
Brazilian legend Pele said he had lost a great friend as Diego Maradona passed away.
"Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend. There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."
Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA— Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020
AIFF's Twitter handle posted a photo of Maradona with Indian football legend IM Vijayan as they paid tribute to the Argentine maestro.
We mourn the tragic demise of the legendary @Argentina footballing icon Diego #Maradona, who was adored by fans and football lovers across the world.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 25, 2020
RIP 🙏#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ggi403YTsl
AIFF president Praful Patel said "Football has lost an invaluable gem today."
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona was like a magician with the ball at his feet. Football has lost an invaluable gem today. His glorious legacy will forever have a place in football history. Rest in peace. #Maradona #diegomaradona #RIPLegend #football pic.twitter.com/WEyNhdJIXS— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 25, 2020
Sourav Ganguly is heartbroken with the death of Diego Maradona called him a "mad genius".
My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020
Babul Supriyo tweeted out "football just died"
Football just died ... Ufffffff pic.twitter.com/Jd6FPplaQW— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 25, 2020
BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy's tribute for Maradona.
I am shocked and aggrieved to know about the untimely death of Diego Maradona. It is a heartbreak for the innumerable admirers all over the world. His legacy would remain immortalized. His passion and devotion would inspire thousands in the times ahead. RIP. pic.twitter.com/IyMLH0oTo3— Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) November 25, 2020
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford tweets out his tribute for Maradona.
Legendary 💔 pic.twitter.com/BRd5oAXV9S— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 25, 2020
Some details on the tragic death and the situation at Maradona's Buenos Aires home:
Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.
"There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious," the TyC Sports channel reported.
Wrexham AFC, a club recently acquired by Deadpool superstar Ryan Reynolds, called Maradona a "true entertainer".
One of footballs true greats, a genius and true entertainer remembered fondly, of course, by supporters of Welsh football ⚽️— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 25, 2020
Football remembers Diego Maradona 🖤
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/D2S5rxTzy0
Indian Super League (ISL) Club Odisha FC's Tribute for Diego Maradona
We are saddened to hear about the passing away of an icon. R.I.P Cósmico 🙏😔#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #DiegoMaradona pic.twitter.com/Guys48VSgL— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 25, 2020
Twitter was flooded with tributes for the Argentinian legend. He was considered as one of the greatest of all times, alongside Brazilian legend Pele.
God is the only being who, in order to reign, doesn't even need to exist. - Charles Baudelaire.— football news india (@fni) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego! 💔 pic.twitter.com/PKGhALUFYF
The Spanish football league, La Liga, posted a video of compilation of Maradona's play to pay tribute to the legendary figure.
𝐋𝐄𝐘𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀 𝐃𝐄 𝐋𝐚𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐚.— LaLiga (@LaLiga) November 25, 2020
Descansa en paz, Diego Armando Maradona. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8iC7AcOA66
Virender Sehwag Sends Condolence to Maradona's Family
India's cricketing legend Virender Sehwag expressed his sadness on the death of Diego Maradona and called him "arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time."
Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 25, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/L7ewMHOnnJ
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was one of the first famous figures of Indian sporting arena to take to social media to pay their tributes to the Argentinian legend.
RIP 💔 #Maradona pic.twitter.com/UiEOS5vbWL— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) November 25, 2020