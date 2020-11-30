Diego Maradona's Daughter Reduced to Tears Following Boca's Heart Touching Tribute to Her Father

Tributes have been pouring in for Diego Maradona ever since the legendary footballer tragically passed away at the age of 60 following a cardiac arrest last week.

Latest to show gratitude to the late football legend were his former club Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys. Maradona had a brief spell with the Newell's Old Boys where he played just five matches for them. and made 71 appearances for Boca across two spells, ending his career there in 1997.

Ahead of their match in the Copa Diego Armando Maradona, both sets of players wore special shirts for a minute's applause around a flag of the 1986 World Cup winner.

📸 Postales de un día especial dedicado a El Diez.#DiegoEterno ♾ pic.twitter.com/E3DcpWN9pc — Planeta Boca Juniors (en 🏡) (@PlanetaBoca) November 30, 2020

Maradona's daughter, Dalma, was in attendance at La Bombonera and there were Maradona banners scattered all over the stadium but the most emotional moment of the night came after Edwin Cardona scored his first of two goals on a night Boca won 2-0.

Napoli's Tribute to Maradona| Messi's Tribute to Maradona| Maradona's Doctor to be Investigated

After Edwin Cardona broke the deadlock with a quite exquisite free-kick, Boca's players, who were all wearing shirts with 'Maradona' on the back, immediately ran over to where Dalma was sitting. They placed a Maradona shirt on the ground and gave an ovation in front of Dalma, who was reduced to tears.

👏🏼 Los jugadores de #Boca se acercan por última vez a @dalmaradona y la vuelven a aplaudir dedicándole el triunfo. ¡Fuerza, Dalma! #DiegoEterno ♾pic.twitter.com/1rc4iFvb9R— Planeta Boca Juniors (en 🏡) (@PlanetaBoca) November 30, 2020

;

During half-time, all the lights inside the stadium were turned off, apart from the lights in Maradona's VIP box.

El homenaje en el entretiempo en la Bombonera. #DiegoEterno pic.twitter.com/8f2g8vvemi — Boca Jrs. Oficial (desde 🏡) (@BocaJrsOficial) November 29, 2020

El pueblo no olvida a quien lo hizo feliz. Gracias.#DiegoEterno ♾ pic.twitter.com/pgTgPicFYg — Planeta Boca Juniors (en 🏡) (@PlanetaBoca) November 30, 2020

At the full time whistle, with 'Live is Life' playing on the stadium speakers, the players again applauded Dalma sat in the box.

Boca players showing their support to Dalma Maradona after tonight’s game with Live is Life playing in the background. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/3NJ6z0qAyn — CC (@CCEire97) November 30, 2020

Two first-half goals from Cardona meant that Boca stayed top of their group in the cup, with Newell's stuck at the bottom.