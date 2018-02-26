GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Diego Schwartzman Downs Verdasco to Win Rio Open

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman ended a two-year wait for his second ATP tour title as he overpowered an exhausted Fernando Verdasco to win the Rio Open 6-2 6-3 on Sunday.

Reuters

Updated:February 26, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina celebrates after winning his final match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain. (image: Reuters)
The world number 23 was in commanding form against an opponent who appeared to run out of puff after reaching both the singles and doubles finals in Rio.

"I was very patient, solid, intense, I knew he was very tired as he had played both singles and doubles," Schwartzman said of his opponent who won the doubles final on Saturday.

"It’s been two years since I’ve won a tournament so I am very happy. It was a perfect week for me."

Schwartzman broke serve three times in the first set as Verdasco produced a string of unforced errors.

Once the Spaniard squandered four break points at 2-2 in the second set, he appeared to wilt under pressure and Schwartzman ran away with the match.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
