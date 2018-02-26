English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diego Schwartzman Downs Verdasco to Win Rio Open
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman ended a two-year wait for his second ATP tour title as he overpowered an exhausted Fernando Verdasco to win the Rio Open 6-2 6-3 on Sunday.
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina celebrates after winning his final match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain. (image: Reuters)
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman ended a two-year wait for his second ATP tour title as he overpowered an exhausted Fernando Verdasco to win the Rio Open 6-2 6-3 on Sunday.
The world number 23 was in commanding form against an opponent who appeared to run out of puff after reaching both the singles and doubles finals in Rio.
"I was very patient, solid, intense, I knew he was very tired as he had played both singles and doubles," Schwartzman said of his opponent who won the doubles final on Saturday.
"It’s been two years since I’ve won a tournament so I am very happy. It was a perfect week for me."
Schwartzman broke serve three times in the first set as Verdasco produced a string of unforced errors.
Once the Spaniard squandered four break points at 2-2 in the second set, he appeared to wilt under pressure and Schwartzman ran away with the match.
Also Watch
The world number 23 was in commanding form against an opponent who appeared to run out of puff after reaching both the singles and doubles finals in Rio.
"I was very patient, solid, intense, I knew he was very tired as he had played both singles and doubles," Schwartzman said of his opponent who won the doubles final on Saturday.
"It’s been two years since I’ve won a tournament so I am very happy. It was a perfect week for me."
Schwartzman broke serve three times in the first set as Verdasco produced a string of unforced errors.
Once the Spaniard squandered four break points at 2-2 in the second set, he appeared to wilt under pressure and Schwartzman ran away with the match.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- Karnataka Outplay Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look Video at MWC 2018: World’s First FullView Touchscreen Notebook
- Arsenal Will Challenge Man City Despite League Cup Defeat: Ilkay Gundogan