News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Difficult To See Pogba Leave Man Utd In January, Says Agent
1-MIN READ

Difficult To See Pogba Leave Man Utd In January, Says Agent

Difficult To See Pogba Leave Man Utd In January, Says Agent

France midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to remain at Manchester United until next summer as it would be difficult to organise such a highprofile transfer in January, his agent said.

France midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to remain at Manchester United until next summer as it would be difficult to organise such a high-profile transfer in January, his agent said.

Mino Raiola had said last week the 27-year-old was unhappy at United and needed to change teams “in the next transfer market” to reignite his career. However, Pogba has since pledged his commitment to United.

“I was talking about next summer,” Raiola was quoted as saying by Tuttosport on Monday. “When it comes to Pogba in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive.

“It’s very difficult to see big clubs making these kinds of transfers in January. We will see what happens next summer.”

Pogba, who joined from Juventus for 89 million pounds ($118.59 million) in 2016, has featured in nine Premier League matches this season, starting only six.

His contract runs out in June 2022.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...