Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall will spearhead the five-player strong Indian challenge at the Big Green Egg Open on the Ladies European Tour in Arnhem this week.

The other Indians in the field are Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi. Tvesa Malik, who has been in poor form for some time now, has gone back to reset her game with her coaches in India.

Two weeks ago, Dagar, the gold medallist at the Deaflympics this year, was T-16, indicating that she was finding her form.

Amandeep Drall has been slowly but steadily working on her game and last week, she was the best Indian at T-37 at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open. She has been making a lot of cuts, but needs to get her first Top-10 of the year.

Swedish superstar Anna Nordqvist is looking to start her summer in the best possible way at the Big Green Egg Open. The three-time Major champion is the star attraction at Rosendaelsche Golf Club this week, as she looks to head into the crunch part of the season in the finest form.

With the Amundi Evian Championship just around the corner, Nordqvist has taken the opportunity to adjust to familiar surroundings earlier than most, with two weeks spent with family back in Sweden before teeing it up this week.

She is also looking forward to competing in the Netherlands, and getting back in the swing of things after some time away from the course.

The innovative format this week sees local amateurs join the field over the weekend once the cut has been made, with young Dutch talent able to tee it up with some of the world’s best.

