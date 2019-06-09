Take the pledge to vote

Dinesh Karthik: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Dinesh Karthik is an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34 years old.

Updated:June 9, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
Dinesh Karthik: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Dinesh Karthik was chosen over Rishabh Pant for the ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: AP)
Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik is an Indian cricketer. He was born on June 1, 1985, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu. He is 34 years of age. He is a right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Abahani Limited, Albert TUTI Patriots, Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, ICC World XI, India A, India Blue, India Under-19s, Indian Board President's XI, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Zone, Tamil Nadu

Karthik has played in 91 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 1,738 runs at an average of 31.03. His highest score is 79. He has scored zero centuries and nine half-centuries.

Karthik made his ODI debut against England v India at Lord's, September 5, 2004, and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at Hamilton, January 31, 2019.

This Dinesh Karthik: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.

