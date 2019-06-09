Dinesh Karthik: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Dinesh Karthik is an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34 years old.
Dinesh Karthik was chosen over Rishabh Pant for the ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: AP)
Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik is an Indian cricketer. He was born on June 1, 1985, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu. He is 34 years of age. He is a right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Abahani Limited, Albert TUTI Patriots, Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, ICC World XI, India A, India Blue, India Under-19s, Indian Board President's XI, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Zone, Tamil Nadu
Karthik has played in 91 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 1,738 runs at an average of 31.03. His highest score is 79. He has scored zero centuries and nine half-centuries.
Karthik made his ODI debut against England v India at Lord's, September 5, 2004, and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at Hamilton, January 31, 2019.
This Dinesh Karthik: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Finally Ends Australia's Wait for French Open Crown
- Sonali Kulkarni Talks About Playing Mother in Bharat, Sophie Turner Reveals GoT Secret
- India vs Australia: Australian Training Halted After Warner's Shot Hospitalises Net Bowler
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Nick Plays With Swords, Joe Falls Apart, The Jonas Brothers are Really Missing Game of Thrones
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s