Dipa Likely to Start Training For Produnova After Doha World Cup: Coach

Ace Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is likely to restart her training for the gravity-defying Produnova vault after next month's Doha World Cup, her mentor and coach Bisheshwar Nandi said.Dipa had vaulted her way to glory after her audacious display in Produnova at the 2016 Rio Olympics but she was forced to dump the 'vault of death' routine following a career-threatening knee injury in 2017.But the Indian is likely to be back to her favourite vault after her participation at the Baku World Cup (March 1417) and Doha World Cup (March 2023)."Produnova needs 3-4 months of continuous training which has not been possible because of the regular qualifying competitions. I have that in mind, and possibly after returning from Doha she will once again work on Prudonova," Nandi told PTI."We have to find a way to get the time to do that. It is a very hard vault and she has already gone through injuries and surgeries, so it becomes risk, so we haven't done that yet."Dipa had to undergo surgery in April last year and missed the Asian Championship, World Championship in Canada last year and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.She returned to action by claiming a gold at the World Challenge Cup in Turkey in July last year but a strained knee saw her miss the vault final in Jakarta Asian Games, before she pulled out of the team event as well.Last November, Dipa started her qualifying bid for the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.Dipa had scored an average of 14.316 on her two vaults at Germany and Nandi said the Indian's preparation for the upcoming events are spot on."Dipa is back to her best. I am making another attempt for Dipa's qualification. There will be no lack of effort from us," Nandi said."The points of all the vaults have been reduced now in the new system. For example Produnova had 7.00 points but now it is 6.40, similarly all vaults have been reduce, but I believe her average score in this new system is fine."It is still around 14.34 and we are trying to improve it little bit more. This is the plan for the next two events. With this score she will be able to fight for the gold."Talking about her bid to Olympic qualification, Nandi said: "Qualifying for the Olympics through these World Cups is very tough. If she can win gold in next 3-4 events, we will get a confirmation of her qualification."Everyone will be going for the gold and from these competitions, one gymnast will be selected from each of the apparatus for the Olympics, so it is very tough."Being India's best bet in gymnastics, Dipa is receiving support from all quarters. physio Sajjad Ahmed Mir, who was with her at the Rio Olympics, now cater to her needs day in and day out at the Agartala centre, thanks to GoSports foundation.TATA Steel too have recently come on board to sponsor a foam pit at Tripura to help her with training.Nandi also thanked Sports Authority of India (SAI), Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI), Govt of Tripura and TATA Steel for all the support.There will be no Indian participation at the Melbourne World Cup which is scheduled to be held from February 21-24."The Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) follows a policy wherein the gymnasts have to request for participation at any International event and based on which registration is done by the Federation. We did not receive any request for the World Cup in Melbourne," said Riyaz Bhati, Vice President, GFI."We have recieved request from Dipa Karmakar for participation in World Cup at Baku, Azerbaijan and Doha, Qatar in March 2019 along with her Coach Bishweshwar Nandi and they have been duly registered."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.