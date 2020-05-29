Dipika Pallikal Relishes 'Opportunity to Spend Time' with Husband Dinesh Karthik During Coronavirus Lockdown

Indian squash champion Dipika Pallikal is glad to be home and spend some time with her husband Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, during the coronavirus lowdown and with sports not being possible. As both are mostly being busy with their respective careers, Dipika and Dinesh hardly get time to be with each, given the hectic schedules and travel involved.

"Athletes like us hardly get time to spend with our families, but this lockdown has given both of us [Dinesh Karthik and me] an opportunity to spend time together. Now since we have all the time in the world to spend with each other, we are getting to try out new household chores which take most of our time," Dipika said in a recent interview with India Today.

One would naturally think that sports would dominate conversations between Dipika and Dinesh, the couple clarify that is hardly the case.

"Dinesh and I, we both understand each other's needs as a sportsperson, but we always prefer to talk about other things in life and not specifically talk about our respective sport," Dipika said.

"I think the biggest advantage is that we both understand that there's a lot of sacrifice that goes into becoming a world class athlete. I don't think there's ever been a time we have complained because we have been far apart and doing different things."

When asked what is the one thing she misses not being able to do due to the coronavirus lockdown, Dipika says it is 'practicing outdoors'.

"Before the lockdown, we hardly got time to stay at home, now the situation is such that we can't step out. The one thing I miss the most is practicing outdoors.

"I am focusing on my fitness while staying indoors. We have discovered new ways of keeping fit at home, and now I have one more reason to continue my sessions even longer as I can contribute to our frontline workers through adidas' unique proposition - HomeTeam Heroes Challenge where my workouts are being utilized for a noble cause.

"Staying positive is really important at such times. I believe sports and fitness are one of the few things that can bring positivity and happiness into the lives of people," Dipika said.