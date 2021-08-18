'Disappointed and Angry' Manasi Joshi Says She is Not Taking Part in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

India’s para-badminton star Manasi Joshi took to social media to announce that she will not be taking part in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games because of ‘of multiple reasons currently out of my understanding.’

She posted a video message, adding that she will ‘come back stronger’.

“I would like to let you all know that I won’t be participating in this year’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo. It is sad. I am disappointed and angry. I don’t know what to do right now but I will come back stronger. The whole 2020 has been a year where I have learnt a lot. I am sorry that I couldn’t be a part of this year’s Paralympic Games. I wish every athlete from India and everyone participating the very best. ," she said in the video.

Update: Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020I’m sorry I won’t be making it to this year’s Paralympic Games at Tokyo because of multiple reasons currently out of my understanding.I will come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/lWV2fX4TNH — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) August 17, 2021

Manasi, who became a household name when she won the 2019 World Championships in Basel, beating compatriot and world No.1 Parul Parmar in the women’s singles SL3 final.

In fact, she has won gold in the single women’s category of the 2019 BWF World Para Championships as well as silver and bronze medals in the same tournament. She has also won bronze medals at the Asian Championships, Asian Para Games and the International Championships.

Para badminton is making its Paralympics debut at Tokyo 2020, with games being played in 14 categories. But Manasi’s category is not part of the Paralympics this time around.

India has seven participants in the para-badminton competitions at Tokyo Paralympics, with the likes of Pramod Bhagat, Parul Parmar, Palak Kohli taking part.

