Discipline Instilled by Our Sports Has Helped: Sania Mirza on Bond With Shoaib Malik

High profile sportspersons in their respective countries, India’s Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, are not just doing the hard yards on the field but off it as well, especially after they became proud parents.

They got married in 2010 and gave birth to their son Izhaan in 2018, with Sania Mirza returning to the court early this season before the coronavirus pandemic brought the life around the globe to a standstill.

According to Sania, it is the discipline that has been drilled into them thanks to their respective sports that has helped make life a little easier with their tough schedules.

“Tennis requires a lot of discipline, just like cricket. It requires a lot of undivided attention,” she said on an Instagram Live session hosted by husband Shoaib Malik.

“When we decided to get married, I had a wrist injury at the time and at that point, honestly, I didn't think I was going to play tennis anymore.



“I had taken six months off and when I had made my comeback at Wimbledon, I felt that nothing really changed," Sania told Shoaib.

“I felt that you (Shoaib) were supportive because you came from the same kind of background, had to put in the same kind of hard work and dedication.

“You (Shoaib) never made me feel that since we are married that I would have limited responsibilities, that I cannot give this much time to my profession or tennis. So, I don’t think a lot had changed.”

Sania speaks of an understanding attitude and explains that it is key to making the relationship work, despite the back grounds and the time spent apart.

“It depends on the individual, depends on the relationship, your understanding, as to how you have been tuned in the relationship,” reasoned Sania.

“We knew from before if we had to continue our relationship, it would involve a lot of travel, being in high-pressure jobs and something that is not in our control a lot of times.

“We haven’t known it any other way, we are fortunate to have found each other and understand each other’s lives and professions before we got married and adjusted to it.”

