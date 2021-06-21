CHANGE LANGUAGE
Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Breaks Her Own National Record at Indian Grand Prix IV

Kamalpreet Kaur broke her own national record with a discuss throw of 66.59m in her fifth attempt during the ongoing Indian Grand Prix IV.

Kamalpreet Kaur broke her own national record during the ongoing Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala, with a discuss throw of 66.59m in her fifth attempt.

Her effort saw her rewrite her national record of 65.06m,  which she had set at Federation Cup in March 2021.

In fact, the 25-year-old Kamalpreet is the only discus thrower in the event at the IGP 4.

Her effort of 66.59m is now the sixth-best in the world this season with the best throw, of 70.22m, this season being owned by Dutch Jorinde Van Klinken.

More to follow…

first published:June 21, 2021, 18:53 IST